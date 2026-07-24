IHOP location confirmed in Windsor

The International House of Pancakes in Bedford, N.S., is pictured on June 16, 2025. (CTV Atlantic / Vanessa Wright)

A popular American breakfast chain will soon open locally.

IHOP will be making its way to Windsor.

A spokesperson with Dine Brands has confirmed that the existing Applebee’s location on Division Road will be renovated to a new dual-branded Applebee’s and IHOP restaurant.

The two restaurants will co-exist under one roof.

IHOP - or the International House of Pancakes - is a popular breakfast chain known for its breakfast foods, particularly buttermilk pancakes, waffles, and omelettes.

A timeline for renovations is expected to be announced at a later date.

Dine Brands Global owns and operates all Applebee’s, IHOP, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations.