IHOP location confirmed in Windsor

A popular American breakfast chain will soon open locally.
IHOP will be making its way to Windsor.
A spokesperson with Dine Brands has confirmed that the existing Applebee’s location on Division Road will be renovated to a new dual-branded Applebee’s and IHOP restaurant.
The two restaurants will co-exist under one roof.
IHOP - or the International House of Pancakes - is a popular breakfast chain known for its breakfast foods, particularly buttermilk pancakes, waffles, and omelettes.
A timeline for renovations is expected to be announced at a later date.
Dine Brands Global owns and operates all Applebee’s, IHOP, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations.