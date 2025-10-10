Windsor Police are reporting a surge in identify fraud reports.

There has been an 80% jump this year.

According to a release, police say the primary factors driving the increase include: the theft of identification and personal documents from vehicles; large scale data breaches; and fraudulent phone calls where victims are tricked into providing personal information.

The police service says residents should protect themselves by never leaving ID or personal information in your vehicle, be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, emails or texts, use strong passwords and enable two factor authentication where possible.

The public is also asked to regularly review credit reports and bank statements for suspicious activity and shred personal documents.

"Identity theft has serious and lasting consequences for victims,” says Sgt. Rob Durling of the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit. “A few extra steps of precaution—like keeping your ID secure and being cautious about who you share personal information with—can go a long way in preventing it."

If you suspect you are a victim of identity fraud, report it immediately to Windsor Police, your financial institutions, and Equifax.