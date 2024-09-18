Tupperware Brands has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company that revolutionized food storage decades ago says it plans to continue operating and will seek court approval for a sale.



The filing comes after growing struggles to revitalize the business.



Tupperware saw a resurgence during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but demand has since waned amid rising competition.



And financial troubles have continued to pile up for the Florida company.



Tupperware began to struggle as more families gave up making dinner from scratch and started dining out more.

