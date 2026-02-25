First responders had to deploy a helicopter for an ice rescue on Lake St. Clair.

Essex-Windsor EMS, the Lakeshore Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard all responded late Tuesday afternoon.

The rescue occurred off Ross Beach Road in Lakeshore.

CTV News could see two people being rescued from the ice by the coast guard. It did not appear the victims were in the water.

In an email to CTV News, OPP said around 2:46 p.m., two men were seen on a four-wheeler on the Lake St. Clair ice. The ice cracked and stranded the men.

Eventually, the men were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter and no injuries were sustained.

Lakeshore fire declined to comment at the scene.