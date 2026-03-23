More federal immigration officers are making their way to U.S. airports after President Donald Trump said he'd deploy them to supplement the Transportation Security Administration during a government shutdown that has caused long lines at security checkpoints across the country.

Federal officers are a routine presence at international airports, where Customs and Border Protection officers screen arriving travelers and Homeland Security Investigations agents handle criminal cases tied to smuggling, trafficking and fraud.

But what's unusual in the current moment is their visibility at TSA security checkpoints.