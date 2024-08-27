Police in Chatham-Kent have charged one man and are looking for another after several boxes of ice cream were taken from a Wallaceburg business.

According to police, an officer on patrol around 1:15 Tuesday morning saw two men on Lowe Avenue with several boxes of ice cream.



Police say a business had been broken into which prompted the officer to search the area for the two men.



A 64-year-old from Chatham-Kent was located a short distance away and was arrested and charged with break and enter.



Police continue to look for the second man.

