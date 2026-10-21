‘I will honour this mandate’: Smith vows not to hold another referendum on separation

Albertans rejected holding a second referendum to separate as voters overwhelmingly chose to stay in Canada, CTV News projects.
In a historic vote that saw the oil-rich province put the question of separation to the public, roughly 75 per cent of voters thought Alberta should stay in Canada, while just under 25 per cent voted to pursue a binding referendum on leaving, according to preliminary results just after 8 a.m. MT.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says as long as she is premier, she will not call a second referendum on the question of separation.
The premier put the matter to rest in a televised update at 6:45 p.m. MT while urging separatists to give Ottawa another chance.
The remaining nine questions, focused largely on immigration and constitutional changes, are also being counted right now and some have close races.
The emphatic result to remain culminates a year-long campaign from pro-Canada and separatist groups.
The Alberta government, on the other hand, campaigned for yes votes on the first nine questions, and Smith also advocated for the province to remain in Canada.
Elections Alberta was expected to announce results for Question 10 by 4 a.m. MT, but not all polls are reporting results yet.
Results for the first nine questions will be announced Wednesday morning.
Here’s what happened on Oct. 20, 2026:
Key details
- Albertans vote to remain, CTV News projects
- Premier Smith 'will honour this mandate'
- 89 per cent of votes counted at 4:00 p.m. MT
- About 75 per cent voted remain, just under 25 per cent voted for second referendum
- PM Carney says 'Albertans chose Canada'
- Other 9 questions have closer races
Smith addresses Albertans
“I want to make it clear tonight that for as long as I am premier, I will honour this mandate from Albertans and will not be holding another referendum on this issue,” said Smith. “It is time to move forward together as a strong and free Alberta within a united Canada.”
Smith addressed separatists and those who supported Option 2, saying their voices have been heard.
“I acknowledge the legitimate frustrations you felt, most especially during the Justin Trudeau Liberal-NDP coalition years,” she said. “Make no mistake, you, along with your fellow Albertans who voted to remain, have had a tremendous effect on helping alter the direction of Canada for the better.”
Smith emphasized the province’s energy agreement with Ottawa and plans for a pipeline as steps forward in building stronger ties with Alberta and the feds.
“This is a monumental change that Albertans helped bring about. We made arguments, we defended our province, we challenged policies we believe were wrong, and Canada listened.”
Damien C. Kurek: Alberta chose Canada. Now Canada needs to listen
Aspects of immigration can't be ignored: Mulcair
He told CTV News Channel on Tuesday that the referendum question on immigration shows that Alberta, and eventually other provinces, could one day choose who can and can’t settle in provinces, like in Quebec with the Canada–Quebec Accord.
He said consulting with voters gives them more control, but he cautions that there are aspects of immigration that need to be respected, like the treatment of refugees and asylum seekers.
“There are international obligations that we can't simply say, ‘oh, we're gonna pass it over, and we're not gonna have those rules respected anymore of international law,’” he said. “But there is something there that the federal government can do to make sure that that burden is shared relatively equally amongst the provinces, and that it is there to help pay for the services, for the many people who are in that situation.”
‘Violation of the Canadian Constitution’
‘High single-digits’: Jason Kenney
Poilievre supports Smith's immigration asks
Last week, Prime Minister Mark Carney urged Albertans to say "no" to the nine questions on immigration and the constitution.
"It does appear that Albertans have rejected Mark Carney's direction on this," Poilievre told media in Calgary Tuesday morning.
"That means cutting off the deluxe benefits that the federal government is imposing on provinces that go to people who have never paid into the system and are not even Canadian permanent residents."
Voting results as of 3:15 p.m. MT showed Albertans voted mostly yes to the first four referendum questions on immigration, with support ranging between 54 to 57 per cent.
While a majority of Albertans also voted "yes" to three of the four constitutional questions, Poilievre would not say if the Conservatives would work with Alberta on those concerns if the party was in power.
"We're going to wait and see because I think some of those questions are still a little bit closer. We'll wait to see how the full account proceeds," he said.
Ballot questions raise Albertans’ expectations: Lawyer
APP doubtful of referendum results
Union fears outcome of 9 questions
Forever Canadian not going anywhere: Lukaszuk
‘We never had to have this referendum’
“She's going to say that she saved Canada, that she's been given a mandate for a whole new set of fights with Ottawa on five different issues, and it will continue this constitutional quagmire,” he told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “That's not really what happened at all.”
Nenshi stressed that Smith put Canadians at risk by calling the vote in the first place.
“We never had to have this referendum,” he said. “We never had to spend nearly $200 million of taxpayer money on it and have all the emotional drama and division that it's had. And now our job is to pick it up and figure out what a new Alberta looks like.”
The exact cost of the referendum is not yet known.
Smith lost support on 9: political scientist
Support for the first nine referendum questions lessened leading up to the referendum, says political scientist Jared Wesley.
"The premier's mandate on those questions has shrunk considerably since we started polling at the beginning of the referendum campaign," Wesley told CTV News Edmonton Tuesday.
Wesley said 'yes' margins on the first nine questions appear smaller than past polling predicted and that a "sizable proportion of Albertans appear to have rejected those ballots altogether."
With 85 per cent of polls reporting as of 12:30 p.m. MT, ballots marked for non-separation questions ranged from 1.4 million to just over 984,500 – compared to almost 1.9 million ballots for Question 10.
While eight of the nine questions were all leaning toward yes, many of the races were close.
Wesley said Danielle Smith may use any majority results as items she can action leading up to next year's election.
"The premier's level of popularity for pursuing massive amounts of immigration reform or even constitutional reform is muted, but she may look to use those issues as a rallying point for her own supporters within the party on a go-forward basis," Wesley said.
Feds to work on immigration levels: Carney
‘The separatists feel legitimized’: professor
‘Lots of ballots’ to be counted: Elections Alberta spokesperson
'Now the path to unifying begins’: Kurek
Voting delays 'relatively typical': Elections Alberta
Business groups happy with outcome
‘Excited’ to see the results: Edmonton mayor
'None of that was necessary': Lewis said
Can Smith repair rift before 2027 election?
Second separation referendum possible: lawyer
Forever Canadian fight to continue: Lukaszuk
'Grassroots’ versus ‘globalist machine’
Separation should not be ‘discussed further’: lawyer
Carney welcomes ‘great result’
Rachel Aiello, CTV News Ottawa Bureau correspondent
First Nation ran out of ballots, says chief
“Anything that affects our ability to vote, we’re going to take seriously. Our people have to have confidence in the voting system.”Siksika Nation Chief Samuel Crowfoot
Results show ‘soft’ support for separatism: analyst
‘Alberta needs to be treated better’
‘This never should have happened’: Kenney
Issues remain
“(Separatists are) no longer welcome in the United Conservative Party.”Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney
What happens now?
Separatists to continue push
Under the province’s citizen-initiated referendum laws, a future petition process could spark a similar democratic exercise.
“We’re not going to stop until Alberta becomes a free and independent country and becomes the wealthiest country in the world.”Jeffrey Rath, legal counsel for the separatist Alberta Prosperity Project
Canada ‘worth fighting for’: Poilievre
‘Biggest political mistake of the year’
‘There’s still some unifying that needs to be done’
Remain side celebrates
‘Setting the stage for something very different’
How Calgary voted
Albertans lean away from Question 8
“Do you support the Government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to allow provinces to opt out of federal programs that intrude on provincial jurisdiction such as health care, education and social services, without a province losing any of the associated federal funding for use in its social programs?”Question 8, Alberta Referendum 2026
Central Peace-Notley
Doug Ford wants new pipelines
At the time, Greenpeace Canada criticized the proposal, saying there was no business case for such a project.
Alberta voters have overwhelmingly chosen a stronger, more prosperous future for their province by remaining in Canada.— Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 20, 2026
I’m thrilled by the decisive support Albertans have shown for the country we all love. Now it’s up to the rest of Canada to deliver on our commitment to…
Smith to hold post-vote address
Divisions on immigration
Question 9: Whose laws apply?
Question 8: Opting out of federal programs
- Read more about the question and what it means here.
Final results will be announced on Wednesday. Find live results here.
Question 7: Abolish the Senate?
Question 6: Amending the constitution
Question 5: Voter ID
Question 4: Access to care
- Read more about the question and what it means here.