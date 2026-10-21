‘I will honour this mandate’: Smith vows not to hold another referendum on separation

Albertans rejected holding a second referendum to separate as voters overwhelmingly chose to stay in Canada, CTV News projects.

In a historic vote that saw the oil-rich province put the question of separation to the public, roughly 75 per cent of voters thought Alberta should stay in Canada, while just under 25 per cent voted to pursue a binding referendum on leaving, according to preliminary results just after 8 a.m. MT.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says as long as she is premier, she will not call a second referendum on the question of separation.

The premier put the matter to rest in a televised update at 6:45 p.m. MT while urging separatists to give Ottawa another chance.

The remaining nine questions, focused largely on immigration and constitutional changes, are also being counted right now and some have close races.

The emphatic result to remain culminates a year-long campaign from pro-Canada and separatist groups.

The Alberta government, on the other hand, campaigned for yes votes on the first nine questions, and Smith also advocated for the province to remain in Canada.

Elections Alberta was expected to announce results for Question 10 by 4 a.m. MT, but not all polls are reporting results yet.

Results for the first nine questions will be announced Wednesday morning.

Here’s what happened on Oct. 20, 2026: