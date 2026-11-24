‘I just wish that you’d be a little easier on someone who’s just a human being’: Breast cancer survivor apologizes for flubbing ‘O Canada’ at Leafs-Islanders ga

‘We lend our hearts to thee’: Singer and cancer survivor apologizes for flubbing ‘O Canada’

‘We lend our hearts to thee’: Singer and cancer survivor apologizes for flubbing ‘O Canada’ ‘I just wish that you’d be a little easier on someone who’s just a human being’: Breast cancer survivor apologizes for flubbing ‘O Canada’ at Leafs-Islanders ga

The national anthem singer who sang the wrong lyrics to ‘O Canada’ at a New York Islanders game against the Toronto Maple Leafs has apologized for the mishap.

“I sang both anthems and I just wanted to apologize to all of my Canadians because I practiced the s*** out of ‘O Canada,’” Sarrah Strimel Bentley said in an Instagram video posted on Monday night, while still at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

Instead of singing, “we stand on guard for thee,” Bentley sang: “we lend our hearts to thee.” She repeatedly made the mistake.

“Getting up in front of 18,000 people, singing an anthem that you haven’t heard for your whole life is scary, and I botched the lyrics, and I’m really sorry,” she said.

The performance made the rounds on social media, particularly a clip of a seemingly confused-looking Auston Matthews.

Even the Leafs used the changed lyrics for a social media post during Monday night’s game, saying: “Jake McCabe, would lend my heart to thee.”

Bentley was invited to sing at the Islanders game for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, which is an annual event supporting those who are battling, have overcome or lost their fight with cancer.

The singer is a breast cancer survivor and asked for more compassion from fans for her mistake.

“I got put in menopause because I had breast cancer, and tonight is about hockey fighting cancer, and menopause makes you forget things. So, I just wish that you’d be a little easier on someone who’s just a human being,” she said, fighting back tears.

Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman also came to Bentley’s defence, noting how she went through eight rounds of chemo and 28 rounds of radiation before beating her cancer diagnosis.

“I know what it’s like to stumble on a big broadcasting stage. Certainly Sarrah will have an opportunity to make amends; let’s not forget about her fight to get here,” he wrote in a social media post.

Many fans showed their support for the singer online, with a few even suggesting she sing the Canadian anthem again.

One fan directly asked the Leafs to invite Bentley to “re-do the anthem” so that she can put her mistake behind her.

“I want to show the world who Canada truly is by giving her the standing ovation she deserves. Please,” the social media post reads.

Another echoed those sentiments and wrote: “If I am the @MapleLeafs I am inviting that Sarrah Strimel-Bentley up to Toronto the next time the Leafs host the NYI, to give Canadians the opportunity to show their love and respect to a true warrior, a cancer survivor and to give her the opportunity to sing the anthem again.”

Bentley ended her video by thanking everyone for giving her grace, and renewing her love for her neighbour up north.

“I love Canada, I stand on guard for thee,” she said.