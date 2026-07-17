‘I made a mistake:’ Stan Cho resigns from Ford cabinet over Toronto hotel expense claims

Ontario Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister Stan Cho has resigned from Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet, saying he made “a mistake” by claiming accommodation expenses for overnight stays in Toronto.

In a resignation letter released Friday, Cho said his decision was effective immediately.

“Looking back now, I made a mistake. I am taking full responsibility, as I do not want to be a distraction from our plan to grow the economy, keep families safe, and build this province,” he wrote.

The resignation comes days after reports surfaced revealing that several GTA Progressive Conservative MPPs had claimed taxpayer-funded hotel expenses despite living within commuting distance of Queen’s Park, prompting Premier Ford’s government to announce it would move to eliminate the long-standing expense rule.

‘I made a choice’

Cho added that he had claimed accommodations in Toronto on nights when the legislature sat late because of the demands of his schedule and his young family.

“I made a choice that was easier for me. I did not stop to ask how it would look to a person in my riding working a double shift,” he wrote, adding that he has personally repaid the expenses “in full, to the penny.”

The resignation comes one day after Ford publicly condemned the claims, calling them “totally unacceptable” and saying the affected MPPs would repay “every single penny.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ford also noted that he was so upset when he spoke to caucus about the expenses that he had to be pulled “off the roof.”

Ford weighs in on resignation

In a statement Friday, Ford said he had accepted Cho’s resignation and thanked him for taking responsibility.

“He has acknowledged and taken responsibility for his mistake. He will continue to serve the people of Willowdale as their Member of Provincial Parliament,” Ford wrote.

DOUG FORD Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters on Friday July 17, 2026 (CP24 photo).

At a news conference in Toronto, he added that “we have to be prudent fiscal managers... Stan did the right thing when he handed in his resignation as cabinet. It is just unacceptable. They are paying back every single penny of it.”

Ford also announced that Doug Downey will be taking on “additional Cabinet responsibilities on an interim basis.”

In addition to Cho’s resignation, he also revealed that Neil Lumsden will retire from cabinet and the provincial legislature effective on Aug. 4. Ford thanked him for his public service and role supporting Toronto’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup.

How much did Cho spend?

Expense records this week revealed that Cho had billed taxpayers more than $16,000 for Toronto hotel stays since 2023 despite representing the north Toronto riding of Willowdale.

Records also showed several other Progressive Conservative MPPs who live in or around the Greater Toronto Area claimed thousands of dollars for Toronto hotel stays under a legislative rule allowing accommodation reimbursements in “special circumstances.”

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan (Sammy Kogan)

In addition to Cho, Brampton East MPP Hardeep Grewal billed more than $27,000 in Toronto hotel expenses since 2023. Associate Small Business Minister Nina Tangri, who represents Mississauga-Streetsville, claimed nearly $19,000, while Associate Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity Minister Charmaine Williams, the MPP for Brampton Centre, billed more than $15,000.

There is no word yet on if other ministers in Ford’s cabinet plan to resign.

‘Living the suite life on your dime’

NDP Leader Marit Stiles has chimed in reacting to Cho’s decision by suggesting that the resignation “doesn’t explain a single hotel bill.”

In a post to social media, Stiles said “he was living the suite life on your dime, got caught, and is now dodging accountability. The refund is still owed. So are the answers.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Interim Liberal leader John Fraser said “this is just the tip of the iceberg,” adding that province should also release the receipts.

Ontario Opposition leaders LEFT: Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor. MIDDLE: Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. RIGHT: Interim Liberal leader John Fraser, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

“There’s more to the story than just Stan Cho’s hotel rooms. There are more ministers and members, and there are more scandals,” he wrote.

“The sense of entitlement starts at the top with the Premier buying himself a luxury private jet, and it just trickles on down... Doug Ford needs to show us the receipts: who was where, when, and why. The public deserves to know.”

Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario added that expense claims, are “symptomatic of a much bigger problem within the Ford government”

“The kind of change Ontario needs won’t come from this Premier’s office. It’s time for a government that puts people over profits. It’s time for the people to take back their power,” he wrote online.

With files from the Canadian Press...