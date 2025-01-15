A Tilbury woman is to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon for defrauding the United Way in Chatham-Kent.

Veronica Whittal, 49, previously pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud over $5,000 for taking $302,341 from the Chatham-Kent branch of the agency.

During a hearing Wednesday morning lawyers presented a joint submission, requesting a sentence of house arrest from Justice Marnie Vickerd.

The range they’ve requested is 18 months to two years less a day for Whittal.

During that time, they’re proposing Whittal be under GPS monitoring, and she only be allowed out of her home for four hours on Mondays.

They’re also seeking a restitution order for Whittal to re-pay the United Way, although the defence and crown disagree on whether there should be a deadline imposed.

A ‘significant breach of trust’

The prosecution noted Wednesday typically a theft of more than $100,000 would warrant “real jail time” because of the “significant breach of trust.”

Whittal was the charities financial coordinator, and she took the money over a period of “at least a year”, according to the prosecution.

The Crown, however, agreed to a conditional sentence because Whittal wanted to take responsibility for her actions from the time of her arrest and she started and continues to seek counselling for a gambling addiction.

Court learned Wednesday Whittal has already completed a 21-day in-patient treatment followed by a 12-week ‘after care’ program for her addiction.

Tearful apology

Whittal stood in court Wednesday – and through tears – apologized for her actions, looking directly at a United Way representative and her family.

“I am truly sorry for what I have done,” Whittal said. “If I could take it back I would and I would have never have done what I did and I am truly sorry to the United Way and I didn’t mean to do anything to hurt you.”

“And, to my family and friends I feel terrible for what I have done and the embarrassment that I have caused,” Whittal continued. “I just want everybody to know I didn’t do it on purpose. I have issues that I’m working on. And I’m truly going to make my life a better one going forward.”

Whittal has ‘limited means’ for restitution

Defence lawyer Ken Marley said Whittal will “endeavour to address restitution” to the United Way but told the court she is of “limited means”.

He asked there not be a set deadline for restitution but told the judge it is something Whittal will “work at over time”.

Marley noted the “two-fold loss” to the United Way as a result of his clients’ actions.

He said the charity finances were clearly impacted but so was their reputation in the community.

Marley believes “the best way” for Whittal to “pay back what she has taken” – in addition to financial restitution – is for her to serve her sentence in the community in which the United Way serves.

No typical victim impact statement

As the victim in this case isn’t a person, the Crown relied on comments from the Chatham-Kent United Way, to illustrate the impact of Whittals’ actions.

According to the Crown, Whittals’ actions were “demoralizing for the United Way team”, who’s employees had to deal with program delays as a result.

The Crown also noted the charity was forced to undergo an expensive and time-consuming financial audit when someone noticed the money was gone.

“The damage is substantial,” the prosecutor told the court.

Judge weighs decision

Justice Vickerd told the court she wanted some time to consider decision but promised to have a sentence for Whittal at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More to come..