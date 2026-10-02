“I can’t get my dog back”: Harrow woman speaks after fatal dog attack

A Harrow woman is grieving the loss of her two-year-old Yorkie that was killed in a dog attack that happened inside of her home.

“The worst part of the whole thing is no matter what happens, I can’t get my dog back. She’s gone, and that’s it. And I have to live with it,” says Donna Brown.

Brown says she was outside of her home on Saturday afternoon hanging laundry on her clothes line when a man she had never seen before came up to her looking for his golden retriever that had gotten loose.

Brown says she told him she hadn’t seen the dog. Within minutes, she went back inside and found her dog River lying near the patio door, covered and surrounded in blood and the golden retriever nearby after it had busted through the screen door.

She grabbed the dog by its collar and pulled it outside before it could get to her other Yorkie, Dexter. She yelled for the owner to come get his dog.

She then went to her neighbour to drive her and River to a veterinary clinic in Harrow but says River died before they could get her there.

Brown says she’s still completely devastated by what happened.

“I thought she might have still been breathing. So I wrapped her in a towel, and I ran out the door with her, trying to find someone that could take me to the nearest vet. And my neighbour went to go in the house to get his keys, and when he was in there, I said I should look and see where her wound is at because I didn’t see the wound; all I saw was the blood. And when I opened up the towel, her organs had all been ripped out of her body.”

She says River was the sweetest dog who was very friendly.

“She had no problem with any dogs. Matter of fact, if she saw a dog... nine times out of 10, she would roll on her belly to let them know that she was no threat to them. But to have the dog come right into my house. Like the dog can’t be safe at its own house. That’s terrifying to me.”

Brown says the incident has also changed how she lives with her remaining dog, Dexter.

“I’m afraid to let my dog out... the other one I have left, I’m afraid to let him out alone in the yard. I keep the patio door closed now. I don’t even leave it open at all anymore, I’m afraid, in case that dog comes back in this neighbourhood again.”

Brown says the OPP attended her home and documented the scene.

OPP has confirmed officers are investigating.