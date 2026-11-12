Hydro One reveals preferred route for Windsor-Lakeshore Power Line

Hydro One has revealed the preferred route for a major new transmission line between Lakeshore and Windsor.

Vice President of Strategic Projects and Partnerships at Hydro One, Sonny Karunakaran, says the preferred route, Option 2A, was selected after feedback from engagement sessions and technical studies and because it crossed the least number of properties, 60 in total, with the majority of them being farm properties along with a cluster of residential properties.

“It reutilizes an existing transmission corridor for around one-third of the distance,” he says. “As far as the natural environment features are concerned, it scored best across areas of water bodies and woodlots, which would be crossed in the area as well.”

Hydro One has initiated a Class Environmental Assessment (Class EA) for the proposed Windsor Lakeshore Power Line project, which would link the Lakeshore Transformer Station (TS) in Lakeshore and the Lauzon Transformer Station in Windsor.

The Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) is recommending the construction of a new double-circuit 230 kilovolt (kV) transmission line with work beginning in 2028 to have it in-service by 2032.

AM800-News-Windsor-Lakeshore Power Line Project-Map.jpg Hydro One's preferred route, Option 2A, for the proposed Windsor Lakeshore Power Line project, which would link the Lakeshore Transformer Station (TS) in Lakeshore and the Lauzon Transformer Station in Windsor. (Hydro One)

Karunakaran says this project will provide just over 500 megawatts of power.

“Which is approximately enough to power a city the size of London, which will make sure the clean electricity is there for when the economy continues to develop,” he says.

Karunakaran says electricity demand continues to grow across Ontario, with the largest growth in southwestern Ontario due to new homes, businesses, farming operations, and manufacturers driving demand.

“The IESO is predicting a 73 per cent increase in electrical demand by the year 2050. That’s the reason why we’re investing in projects like the Windsor Lakeshore Power Line,” he says.

An exact price tag for the project is not expected to be released until sometime in the middle of 2027.

Two open houses are planned for later this month to allow the public and impacted property owners to learn more about the plan.

The first is Wednesday, November 25, at the Libro Community Centre, 1925 South Middle Road in Woodslee, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second will be held on Thursday, November 26, at the Forest Glade Community Centre, 3215 Forest Glade Drive in Windsor, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.