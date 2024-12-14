Hundreds of residents will be without power Sunday morning for a planned outage that was rescheduled.

Hydro One customers in Windsor, Tecumseh, Belle River, Lakeshore, and Maidstone will be affected.

Nearly 1,500 customers will be affected for four hours on Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The initial outage was planned for December 1, however was rescheduled to December 15.

All customers who will be impacted have been notified about the rescheduled date, and about the outage.

The outage is due to the company replacing hydro equipment.

Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to contact Hydro One.