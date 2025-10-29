Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in eastern Cuba early Wednesday as a Category 3 storm after pummeling Jamaica as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says.

Authorities in Cuba have evacuated more than 700,000 people, and forecasters say the Category 3 storm would unleash catastrophic damage in Santiago de Cuba and nearby areas.

The storm was expected to generate a storm surge of up to 12 feet and drop up to 20 inches of rain in places.

Melissa was forecast to cross the island through the morning and move into the Bahamas later Wednesday.