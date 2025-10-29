Hurricane Melissa has caused severe flooding and storm surge in Cuba after leaving Jamaica with power outages and killing 25 people in Haiti.

Officials reported Wednesday that a river burst its banks in southern Haiti, leading to fatalities and trapping people under rubble.

In Jamaica, the storm hit with winds of 185 mph, causing extensive damage and leaving over half a million without power.

Officials reported collapsed houses, blocked mountain roads and roofs blown off.

Cuba is experiencing significant flooding, with 735,000 people in shelters. Melissa, a Category 2 storm, is moving northeast and is expected to affect the Bahamas and Bermuda next.