PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico - Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and damaged or destroyed 95% of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling toward the Cayman Islands and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast with at least seven dead in its wake.

What had been the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic has weakened slightly but remained a major hurricane.



Its eye was forecast to pass just south of the Cayman Islands overnight.



Mexico's popular Caribbean coast prepared shelters, evacuated some small outlying coastal communities and even moved sea turtle eggs off beaches threatened by storm surge.

