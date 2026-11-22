Huron Lodge is receiving more than $200,000 in provincial funding to expand its dementia care program, supporting staff training and changes to the long-term care home’s environment.

Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care Natalia Kusendova-Bashta joined Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie at Huron Lodge on Friday to announce the $200,225 investment through the province’s Improving Dementia Care Program.

The funding will help Huron Lodge build on its existing Chrysalis program, a homegrown approach to dementia care inspired by best practices, according to executive director Alina Sirbu.

Sirbu says the investment will allow the home to train registered nurses and other frontline staff to better understand the individual experiences and needs of residents.

Rather than simply responding to a particular situation, the goal is to recognize each resident’s life story and use that understanding to provide more personalized care.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Sirbu said of the opportunity to expand the program.

The initiative also involves residents and their families in shaping the approach to care.

Huron Lodge Huron Lodge seen in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 20, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Sirbu says families have already taken part in presentations about the program and are eager to learn more about supporting loved ones living with dementia.

She says family members play an important role in developing the program and remain involved throughout the process.

“It’s an emotional journey to be at the other end of the spectrum, to care for somebody that was caring for you all your life, and now you don’t recognize that person,” Sirbu explained.

The funding will also support environmental improvements intended to make Huron Lodge feel more like a home than an institution.

Sirbu says changes are being made in consultation with the resident council, including adding different colours to hallways and decals on residents’ doors to help them recognize their own living spaces.

The home is also looking at introducing colourful dishes, based on research suggesting that contrast can help older adults, particularly those living with dementia, better see their food and maintain their appetite.

Kusendova-Bashta says the program is designed to improve both the physical environments of long-term care homes and the ability of staff to respond to the needs of residents living with dementia.

She says the province is also supporting homes that are implementing similar initiatives independently.

“We really need to be innovative in our approach to make sure we meet them where they’re at and to respond to the specific needs,” Kusendova-Bashta said.

The provincial funding is part of a $3 million investment to bring the Improving Dementia Care Program to 13 additional long-term care homes.

The expansion will connect up to 1,300 more residents with specialized supports, with Ontario planning to increase the program to 50 homes by 2027-28.

More than 60 per cent of residents in Ontario long-term care homes have a dementia diagnosis, according to the province.