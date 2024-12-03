WASHINGTON - A federal judge formally dismissed the gun case against Hunter Biden on Tuesday after President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika closed the case the week before Hunter Biden was to be sentenced.

He could have faced up to 25 years in prison, though as a first-time offender he likely would have gotten far less time or avoided prison entirely.

Prosecutors had opposed dismissing gun case as well as separate charges filed against him in California after he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes.

A federal judge in Los Angeles hasn't yet ruled in that case.