Solar Eclipse 2024 has come and gone.

Huge crowds turned out at Jack Miner Bird Sanctuary and Lakeside Park in Kingsville on Monday afternoon to get a glimpse at the event.



Using the special UV glasses, most had their heads craned up looking towards the sun safely to watch as the moon slowly but surely crossed over top of the sun.



Families, friends, locals and visitors all crammed into Lakeside Park and onto the nearby shoreline in their lawn chairs so they could watch the breathtaking eclipse comfortably.



A few even brought up speciality telescopes and cameras to get an even better look.



The path of totality brought a chill to the air and darkness in the skies for a few solid minutes, sparking cheers from the hundreds who were in attendance.



The totality lasted for only a few minutes, before the sun started creeping through again as many began packing up to head up.





Greg from Lakeshore brought his daughter with him for the day, and says it was a great experience.



"I'm awestruck, it was amazing to see. It wasn't long enough but it was worth it. See what happens in 20 years, that's when the next one is, I don't know it crosses though and I'm not going to drive too far to see it," he said.



One of the travellers at the park was Ken, who came down with his family from Brantford.



He had camera gear all set up and ready to go, and says it was definitely worth the travel.



"To make sure you have a chance to see the totality. It was a great time we actually tried to see one earlier but it got clouded out, a different eclipse, so I was glad to actually be able to see this one. The experience was the main thing right, pictures are secondary, just to be able to see it was great."



Yasin Moussavi, a local student from Windsor, made the trek out to Kingsville with his mom and other siblings.



He'd been excited about the eclipse for weeks, and says it lived up to those high expectations.



"It was incredible, it was probably one of the best things I've ever seen. I mean just seeing the corona, all the red and how dark it got. We actually ran to the beach and watched the shadow off the moon, it was very cool. I feel extremely lucky and I'm really happy with we able to come here," he said.



Liz and Tom travelled to Kingsville from Shelby Township in Michigan because they wanted to have a good look at the eclipse.



"Well, it was incredible! What can I say, it's still pretty bright but we tried to take a picture and couldn't get one. That's a problem," she said.

"It was worth the ride, it was about an hour and a half ride and it was well worth it," Tom said. "We're going to come back for the next one... we'll be 94 and 95, meet us here!"

Everyone who spoke with AM800 all agreed that the eclipse lived up to the hype, but many wished it could've lasted longer.



The next total solar eclipse to cross North America is predicted to occur on August 23, 2044, according to NASA, which will mainly be observed in Canada.



