Hundreds of residents will be without power Sunday morning for a planned outage.

Hydro One customers in Windsor, Tecumseh, Belle River, Lakeshore, and Maidstone will be affected.

Nearly 1,500 customers will be affected for four hours on Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All customers who will be impacted have been notified about the outage.

The planned outage is due to the company replacing hydro equipment.

Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to contact Hydro One.