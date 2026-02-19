Hundreds of students are set to graduate today from St. Clair College.

St. Clair's Winter Convocation will take place Thursday.

Approximately 500 graduates from various schools within the college will receive their diplomas and degrees at the Chrysler Theatre at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

Following this year's Winter Convocation, the College's alumni network will surpass 150,000 graduates.

Students from community studies, engineering technologies, health sciences, nursing, skilled trades and apprenticeships, business, information technology, and those from Ace Acumen Academy will be among those graduating.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.