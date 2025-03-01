A chilly but successful night at the Windsor Polar Plunge event.

Over 300 people took the plunge - a record breaking number - on Friday night during the 11th annual Windsor Polar Plunge.

The event raises funds for Special Olympics Ontario, and all funds raised will support programming and events for 23,000 athletes across the province.

The pool was set up on the front lawn of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, and those taking the plunge dressed up in their school gear, costumes, bathing suits, or even tried to bundle up.

This year's fundraising goal was $80,000, and as of Friday evening the event had raised $76,533.

Jack Dupuis, a local high school student took the plunge, and says it was fun to jump.

"It was pretty awesome! I expected it was going to be awesome. It was pretty cold, it was a great experience! I liked it!"

Owen Coffey, a member of the Windsor Clippers Lacrosse team, says he's glad he took the plunge.

"It is ice cold, but it is fun at the end of the day, and it's only bad for 13 seconds."

Susan Gaudreau, a NextStar Energy employee, says the water wasn't bad.

"It was great! Not that cold at all... it was a lot of fun."

Shane Owchar, another NextStar Energy employee, says he recruited his co-workers to take the plunge with him.

"I did it last year, so I had to come back, and I came back with a team this time instead of being alone!"

In Windsor, over a half a million dollars has been raised over the previous 10 plunges.

All current high school students who took the plunge and plan to attend St. Clair College in 2025 or 2026 are eligible for a $500 bursary.