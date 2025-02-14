Hundreds of figure skaters from across the province will be in Lakeshore this weekend for the Skate Ontario Provincial Series.

Skate Lakeshore will host the three-day event at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre starting today.

This series is a figure skating competition that allows athletes to qualify for the Skate Ontario Provincial Championships.

This will be the first time that Lakeshore has been selected to host this event, and over 320 skaters are registered to compete.

Danielle Stuebing, Chair of the Skate Lakeshore Competition, says there is a range of age groups competing.

"These are what's called Star 5 plus skaters, so higher level of figure skaters. But they range in age from 10 or 11, all the way up to we have adult category skaters competing at well."

She says they're very excited.

"This is the first time that we are hosting a competition of this calibre here in Lakeshore, Ontario, and are really exciting to showcase the beautiful Atlas Tube Centre to skaters from across the Province of Ontario."

Stuebing says spectators are definitely welcome to come watch.

"The schedule is 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. And people can visit our website at skatelakeshore.com for a full schedule so they can see the different events that are happening."

Over 100 volunteers will help support the event.

Admission is $7 per person or $5 with the donation of a non-perishable item for the local Community Support Centre.

The Atlas Tube Recreation Centre is located at 447 Renaud Line Road in Lakeshore.