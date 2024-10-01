The Tigers may be playing in Houston, Texas, but the fans back in Windsor and Detroit are trying to make sure the team feels well supported from afar.

Hundreds of fans watched Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series Tuesday from inside the confines of Comerica Park in Detroit during a watch party hosted by the team.

Detroit Tigers fans lined up before heading into today’s watch party at Comerica Park. pic.twitter.com/I2eM2BKlRB — Rusty Thomson (@RustyThomson800) October 1, 2024

Tickets cost $5 for fans to watch the game on Comerica Park's 15,000-square-foot videoboard.

Kaine Doumani of Windsor attended the watch party and says he's excited to see the Tigers getting some national attention.

"This year, they were a good team, but they only had one game on national television," he says. "Now that they're in the playoffs, everyone gets to see what we've been enjoying for 162 games. I think it's going to be good that the national audience gets a chance to see the Tigers like we have."

The last time the Tigers were in the playoffs was in 2014, and this year's team wasn't expected to make the postseason, but they closed the season with a 29-13 record to secure the last American League playoff spot.

Kevin Baker of Windsor was also at the watch party and says they didn't expect this in August, but they did it all in September, and the Tigers are going to keep on going.

"Not amazed; I expected it. We believe in the Tigers. Ernie Harwell days under the pillow with the radio; I've been doing it ever since," he says.

The best-of-three wild card series continues Wednesday with the Tigers against the Astros in Houston.

The first pitch in Game 2 is set for 2:32 p.m.

Game 3, if necessary, will be on Thursday, Oct. 3. First pitch at 2:32 p.m.