Hundreds of people gathered at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Lakeshore on Saturday for a chance to see the Stanley Cup and NHL defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Ekblad, who is from Belle River, won the Stanley Cup Finals with the Florida Panthers and brought the Cup to the region to meet with fans.

The line was extremely long as excited fans waited to meet Ekblad and take photos with the Cup - with the Municipality stating that people were lined up shortly after 6 a.m.

Ekblad played minor hockey in the area before being drafted first overall by the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League.

He spent three seasons in Barrie before being selected first overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

This fan attended and says this was an exciting opportunity.

"I think it's a mixture of both, just seeing the Stanley Cup in person, I've never seen it before. And then obviously meeting such a great player like Mr. Ekblad, it's super cool."

This young fan says he's most excited about seeing the Cup.

"Seeing it in person, I never saw it in person."

Meanwhile, this mom brought her kids along and says she's thankful to Ekblad for bringing the Cup back to his hometown.



"This is so nice that he's doing this to bring it back to community, to give normal people like us an opportunity to see it, I think he's such a stand up guy for doing this. This is amazing. I think we're all really proud of him for doing it."



She adds it was a great moment to share with her family.



"I love it, I hope this is a special memory forever that they remember, and that I remember. It means a lot to us."

The Municipality is estimating that over 1,100 people came out for the event.

Ekblad has spent his entire NHL career with the Florida Panthers. In June, the Panthers won their first ever Stanley Cup in franchise history after being the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7.