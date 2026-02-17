Parents, grandparents, students, and alumni at one Windsor school want the public to know that the school community stands together, and one incident does not mean it's a bad or unsafe school.

Around 150 to 200 people gathered Monday afternoon outside Hugh Beaton Public School at 2229 Chilver Road, near Lens Avenue and Windermere Road, to hold hands and form a circle around the building to give the school a symbolic hug.

On January 6, a Grade 8 student allegedly brought cannabis edibles that looked like candy into the elementary school.

Several students consumed the edibles, which were 100 mg each, despite the regulated limit of 10 mg for cannabis edibles. Windsor Police stated that three children were assessed by Essex-Windsor EMS, and one was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Sarah Jane Renaud has two kids who attend the school and took part to send a positive message about how supportive parents and families are at Hugh Beaton.

"We want to show our community stands together in tough moments, and we've responded to everything difficult happening with positivity," she says.

Alex McMahon has one child at the school and wanted to take part to show how the school community always comes together.

"It doesn't reflect anything in this school other than the actions of a few people," he says. "Everybody here looks out for each other the best they can. It's a beautiful neighbourhood with a beautiful community.

Around 350 kids attend Hugh Beaton Public School.

Denise Kitchen's grandchildren attend the school, and she says Hugh Beaton deserves this hug.

"We can't be summed up by one mistake," she says. "That's all it was-just one mistake. Our history proves that, and our future is going to be bright."

At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board only said that the situation was addressed at the school level between the principal and the families involved and would not provide any further comment due to privacy and safety.