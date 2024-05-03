Hundreds are expected to take part in Erie Shores Health Foundation's 'Run and Roll' event is set for this weekend in Leamington.

The annual fundraiser is set for Sunday, May 5, and features a number of events for all ages, including a 5-kilometer walk/run/stroll, a half-marathon race, an 11-kilometer or 25-kilometer bike tour, and a kids dash.

Everyone taking part is encouraged to raise money in support of the Erie Shores Health Foundation.

Gloria Cavenago, Development Officer of Events for Erie Shores Health Foundation, says over 700 walkers, runners, and cyclists took part in the event in 2023.

"I think right now we're going to end up with a little bit more than last year, which is amazing," she says. "Some of the teams that have been put together have been raising phenomenal amounts of money. It's mind blowing to actually see what's coming in."

Over $130,000 was raised in 2023.

Cavenago says the money raised will go toward the foundation's work.

"We support hospice and the hospital, so, of course, the big announcement of the MRI at the hospital. So money will go toward that as well as our ongoing hospice support," she says.

In late 2022, the Ontario government approved operational funding for a new MRI machine at Erie Shores Healthcare.

The hospital must raise $3-million more to help purchase the $5 million piece of equipment.

Anyone who would like to register for the race can still do so this coming Saturday or on event day an hour and a-half before the specific event.

Click here to learn more about how to register, donate, or information about the various events scheduled as part of the race.