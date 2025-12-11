The holiday season is in full swing.

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope hosted its 31st annual Christmas Dinner at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

The event brought out hundreds of people to enjoy a warm Christmas dinner, live entertainment, a photo booth, and more.

Over 750 meals were available to those who attended the event.

Lori Peters attended with her entire family for their 14th straight year, and says this event means a lot to them.

"It's one tradition that we picked up and I'm trying to keep up on. I'm in my 60's, my husband is in his 70's, so we're not going to be around much longer for my family to enjoy this, so I love doing it every year."

Elena attended and says she loves this time of year.

"I brought my daughter here and we want to enjoy the spirit... the spirit of Christmas."

Jason Linton, Executive Director for the Windsor Centre of Hope, says it's a great event to kick off the holiday season and spread cheer.

"It's a Christmas dinner... turkey with all the fixings, so that really does put people in the Christmas spirit. So from a participant perspective, there are many people out there who do not have a social network or family to enjoy the holidays with and this is an opportunity for them to get out and have a good meal and enjoy some company."

Over 100 volunteers helped with the event.

The evening featured a festive holiday meal prepared in partnership with St. Clair College chefs.