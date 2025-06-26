Success for the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society as they surpass their fundraising goal for their Strays on Streetcorners campaign.

The Humane Society was looking to raise $75,000 and ended up raising $78,000 during the three day event.

The campaign ran from June 19 until June 21 throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Lynnette Bain, the Executive Director for the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, says they couldn't have done this without the help of the 220 volunteers who were stationed around the region.

These funds raised stay 100 per cent local, and go directly towards food, shelter, medical care, and adoption services for animals.

Bain says they're so thankful for all the support.

"We raised $78,000, and I can tell you that we couldn't be more happy, and more grateful for how the community really stepped up, and came out to support us in the heat, in the rain, wind. We had a great time, with a great group of volunteers and we're so thankful."

She says this campaign couldn't have happened at a better time.

"Normally our shelter fills to capacity much later in the summer, and we were feeling the pinch in early June this year. And with revenues being tighter, we're feeling it in the economy, this really is helping out to ensure we can give the best care for our animals."

Bain says all the funds raised stay 100 per cent local.

"They go right to our general funds for caring for our animals. We've got 450 animals here right now that need shelter, need food, need care, so it couldn't have come at a better time to help support that, and everything we give to our animals."

Last year, the event raised $60,000.

Donations can always be made by visiting the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society website.