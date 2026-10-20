Humane Society, PetSmart team up for National Adoption Week

This is Canada National Adoption Week, and some extra opportunities are being made available to help you adopt a pet in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is partnering with PetSmart Charities of Canada during the week for some in-store adoption events at participating PetSmart stores in Windsor.

The public is being invited to meet adoptable pets of all ages, breeds, and personalities in the store with pets up for adoption, including cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, and small pets such as rabbits.

Staff and volunteers will be available to help potential adopters spend time with pets, ask questions, and find the right match for their home and lifestyle.

Lynnette Bain, Executive Director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society, says they’re on track to reach 2,800 adoptions this year, nearly 15 per cent more than last year.

Bain says it’s a great opportunity to see the animals outside of the shelter, especially the dogs.

“They are completely different, and you get to see more of their true personality, and it’s a fun environment,” she says. “The adoptions are going so well. We do Adopt Joy once a month, and we’re adopting three to eight dogs a month in one day.”

Bain says they have fewer dogs than they did during the summer.

“It is a pretty steady flow that we get throughout the year. We’re not at capacity, but we definitely don’t have a ton of extra room,” she says. “Right now, our adoptable dogs, we have around six or seven, but we do have a steady flow coming in, so there will be more as time goes by.”

Bain says they try to remove as many barriers as possible when it comes to pet adoption.

“We do give you one month of free pet insurance. You also get one month of free pet food supply from Royal Canin and a great book of coupons from PetSmart, so you really are getting off to a great start when you adopt from the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society,” she says.

Adoptable pets will be available at the following times and PetSmart locations:

Wednesday, October 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Locations:

PetSmart South Windsor at 3164 Dougall Ave.

PetSmart Tecumseh Mall at 7450 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Click here for more information about upcoming adoption events and how you can help.