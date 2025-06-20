The local humane society wants pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals during the heat wave.

Windsor-Essex County Humane Society Executive Director Lynnette Bain says access to water and shade are important for pets during the heat wave.

She says the humane society is encouraging pet owners to think twice about bringing their pets in cars.

"We're always trying to re-enforce the idea of don't bring your pets in the car even just a few minutes, the car can heat up so quickly it's like a magnet for that sun right, attracting it and it's often a lot hotter inside the car than it is outside," she says.

Bain says animals should be left at home.

"If it's too hot for you, put your hand out on the pavement, if you're thinking about bringing your dog for a walk out your hand down there for a few seconds, if it's too hot for you to hold your hand on the ground then it's too hot for your pet," says Bain.

She says animals need water and shade.

"Dogs can't give off heat the same we can, so you might notice a dog is in discomfort, if there's excessive panting and their in the sun, making sure they have that shade and access to water," she says.

Environment Canada says the temperature in Windsor-Essex will top 30 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The national weather service says from Saturday to Tuesday, the local temperature will be between 32 degrees and 36 degrees Celsius.