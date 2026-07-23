Human trafficking suspect arrested for breaching bail conditions

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly breaching her bail conditions stemming from human trafficking charges.

In June 2023, the woman was released on bail after being charged with trafficking persons, advertising another person’s sexual services, receiving a financial or material benefit from trafficking a person over the age of 18, and receiving a material benefit from sexual services.

As part of her bail conditions, she was prohibited from operating her residence as a lodging house and associating with anyone known to be involved in the sex trade.

Following an investigation, members of the Windsor Police Human Trafficking Unit determined that she had violated those conditions.

Police state that investigators discovered an online ad for sexual services directed potential clients to an address on Felix Avenue that did not exist.

Officers later determined that the ads were linked to a residence in the 3200 block of Linwood Place, near Felix Avenue. Two women linked to the advisements were located in the home.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday, July 20, officers located arrested the woman near Riverside Drive West and Huron Church Road.

She has now been charged with advertising another person’s sexual services and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.