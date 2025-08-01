A Florida medical examiner's report says Hulk Hogan's death last week was caused by a heart attack.

The report said Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, also had leukemia and atrial fibrillation and the cause of death was "natural."

Flags on official buildings in the state will be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor him, as Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it "Hulk Hogan Day in Florida."

The Republican governor called him "a true Floridian through and through."

Hogan was a major WWE star, known for his larger-than-life persona.

His wife, Sky Daily, shared her grief on Instagram, calling the loss "sudden and impossible to process."