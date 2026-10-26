Hughes scores after hearing boos, some cheers in return to Vancouver

Former Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes scored in his return to Vancouver Sunday evening and also heard a mix of boos and cheers throughout the night.

Hughes was booed as he took the ice for warmups and during play when he touched the puck. Fans let up during his tribute video during the first intermission and even mixed some cheers in, but largely returned to booing when play resumed. A “Quinn Hughes sucks” chant could also be heard during the opening period.

But the former Norris Trophy winner responded in a big way with a second-period goal that was also his 500th career NHL point. The marker extended the Wild’s lead over the Canucks to 3-0 and would stand up as the game winner in a 4-2 Wild win.

The moment was reminiscent of Brady Tkachuk scoring in his return to Ottawa after being showered with boos earlier this week, though the Florida Panthers went on to lose that game 5-1.

Hughes also picked up an assist on Minnesota’s fourth goal of the evening.

Hughes was dealt from the Canucks to the Wild last December after he informed then-general manager Patrik Allvin he did not plan to re-sign with the club when his contract expired at the end of this season.

He played six and a half seasons in Vancouver, highlighted by winning the Norris in a 92-point season in 2023-24.

He spoke fondly of his time there earlier this weekend and indicated he was prepared for a hostile reaction from his former home fans during Sunday’s game.

“I don’t know what to expect too much [on Sunday] but we’ll face that when it comes,” he said Saturday in Seattle. “Whether I’m booed or whatnot, it won’t change how I feel about that place and how grateful I am for the experiences I had there.”

He also said he enjoyed playing north of the border.

“I was really lucky to start my career there and just being in a Canadian market was a really special thing for me,” Hughes said.

The 27-year-old has yet to sign an extension with the Wild, but hinted on Saturday there could be news on that front soon.

“I’m where I’ve always been. I’m excited right now. My two feet are planted in Minnesota and you know, something could happen soon,” he said.

“I’m not really sure. I’m really enjoying playing here… there’s a lot of things that are set up nicely here for me to have success individually and as a team. We have a great team. First thing, is you want to get into the playoffs but I would think that we have a chance to win this year.”

Hughes has a cap hit of $7.85 million on his current deal that he signed as a member of the Canucks in October of 2021 and has been eligible to sign a contract extension with the Wild since July 1. He has previously indicated a desire to play with his brother, Jack, who has been a member of the New Jersey Devils since going No. 1 overall in 2019. His other brother, Luke, also plays for the Devils.

Quinn Hughes had two goals and 11 assists for 13 points in 11 games entering play Sunday.