A massive crowd lined the streets around Turner Road on Monday morning to take part in the Labour Day Parade.

The annual event put on by the Windsor and District Labour Council started off at the Unifor Local 200/444 Union Hall, with a new parade route that went from Seneca Street to Kildare Road to Ottawa Street before ending up at Lanspeary Park.



Labour unions and leaders, supporters, family and friends, along with municipal, provincial and federal politicians were all on hand to celebrate labour.





Parade co-chair Phil Lyons says a turnout like what they saw on Monday usually means it's been a busy year.



"And there's a busy year coming, with possible strikes and labour disruptions, you hope not but usually when you get a big turnout there's been unions on strike this past year. And it's a new route this year down Ottawa Street, I think a lot of people wanted to see the new route, so a lot of interest," he said.



Lyons says Monday is a celebration of labour, but also a time for workers to come together to discuss things like rising inequality, affordability issues and homelessness.



"I think labour just doesn't like what they're seeing out everywhere in the country, with the housing issues and everything else. If labour doesn't stand up I don't think anybody will, so we'll be there."



He says at a time when those at the top have been consolidating wealth while more and more workers are struggling, it's fantastic to come together to say everyone is in it together.



"It's just a great feeling to network with people. A lot of people you work with that do so much volunteer work in the community, but you don't get to see them very often. And usually today you'll see them out here, so it's fantastic," Lyons said.



Once the parade made its way to Lanspeary Park, there were a variety of events held throughout the afternoon for families, including food and some live entertainment.

