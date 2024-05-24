Parking was sparse and the gymnasium packed as D.M. Eagle Public School said goodbye on Thursday night.

A huge turnout of current students and staff along with alumni were on hand as part of the closing ceremony held at the school located at 14242 Tecumseh Road East.



D.M. Eagle is home to about 250 students, and many will be at the new Beacon Heights Public School in Tecumseh this fall.



Officials have previously said the new site will offer a fresh learning environment, with 651 new student spaces, 73 new childcare spaces, along with four new childcare rooms.



It will grow to be a kindergarten to grade 8 school, which will include English and French Immersion tracks.



Principal Rob Romano says Thursday night was all about celebrating their history and they were expecting the big turnout.



"We have staff here from 1953, we have a secretary I just met for 30 years from 1965 to 1995. We have former principals, the director of education, the mayor, it's a wonderful evening," he said.



Romano says everything about the celebration was positive.



"They give you the stories and what you find so interesting is that we talk about a lot of change in the world, but when they tell you stories we all have similar stories. We're all here for the kids, that's what school is about, that's why we have wonderful jobs here. Just to see the friendships develop with the colleagues, and also within the parent community. And of course this Tecumseh community is just incredible."



He says the lead up to the event was great as well because of all the history.



"You love hearing stories about people, where they got to and where they went. This community has a lot of successful individuals in our city, so just hearing their stories of D.M. Eagle, how they got to where they are, and how we all come together," Romano said.



When the new Tecumseh school opens in September, it will house 651 students from Tecumseh and Lakeshore, replacing D.M. Eagle, and relieving pressure on Tecumseh Vista Academy.

