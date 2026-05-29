‘Huge’ South Walkerville neighbourhood yard sale happening Saturday

It’s that time of year again for Windsor’s South Walkerville neighbourhood.

The neighbourhood is getting ready for its ‘huge’ community yard sale.

It happens on Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., covering 30 blocks in the South Walkerville neighbourhood.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie says the event started in 2022 and continues to grow.

“It’s a great event for everybody, and it runs from 10 until 3, and we got over 30 blocks participating; over 55 homes are going to be participating,” says McKenzie. “So it’s definitely going to be a big event.”

He says the event is spread across South Walkerville.

“Between Tecumseh Road and Memorial Drive, so the railroad tracks there, and then kind of between Walker and Howard, that’s where the majority, like I’d say 99 per cent of the homes, are participating,” he says.

McKenzie says residents sell everything.

“It’s crazy to see the things people put out there, from books and records to clothes and sports equipment, and last year we even had a band playing music at one of the stops, and a food truck was going up and down the streets,” says McKenzie.

He says the event was supposed to happen last weekend, but due to the rain, it was pushed back one week.

McKenzie says the event is also a great way for neighbours to engage with one another.