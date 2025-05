More than 8,300 Hudson’s Bay employees will be laid off by Sunday when Canada’s oldest company closes its doors.

In a motion filed on Monday, Hudson’s Bay stated it will have terminated 8,347 or 89 per cent of its employees by June 1 following the completion of its liquidation sale. An additional 899 employees will be let go around June 15, the company said.

— with files from CP24