TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is scheduled to be back in court today where it will try to clear the final hurdle before it can sell off its art and artifacts.

The retailer is expected to ask judge Peter Osborne to approve an auction process for its 4,400 pieces.

The trove includes more than 1,700 pieces of art and about 2,700 artifacts, though the company has yet to reveal exactly what will be up for grabs.

The sale it wants Osborne to approve would be hosted by Heffel Gallery and split between an online auction beginning Nov. 12 and an in-person one held around Nov. 19.

The sale will not include the royal charter that allowed for the creation of the company in 1670. Hudson's Bay wants to sell that document through a separate auction hosted by its financial advisor Reflect but isn't expected to seek court approval for that plan until next week.

The auction will not include 24 artifacts recently removed from the proposal because they are believed to be of Indigenous origin or heritage and thus, will be returned or donated.