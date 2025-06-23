TORONTO — A B.C. billionaire has landed court approval to take over leases for three Hudson's Bay properties in malls she owns.

Ontario Superior Court judge Peter Osborne granted Ruby Liu permission to buy the Tsawwassen Mills, Mayfair Shopping Centre and Woodgrove Centre leases for $6 million.

Osborne says he is satisfied with the deal.

Liu has said she plans to use the leases to open a new department store she will name after herself and fill with dining, entertainment and children's play spaces.

She also wants to buy another 25 leases the Bay and its sister Saks companies owned to build out her department store. Those leases are in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario properties she doesn't own.

Court documents say the landlords for the spaces are overwhelmingly opposed to her moving in.