As the temperatures continue to rise, residents may have noticed an increase in rodents and pests now making their way around.

Rodents are more active in the spring and summer due to a number of reasons, such as breeding season, increased food availability, and the impulse to find new nesting locations.

These rodents can range from rats, mice, opossums, skunks and others.

There are ways that Windsor residents can protect themselves including ensuring that all garbage is cleaned and put away, grass and bushy areas are kept trimmed, wood logs are stored properly, among more.

If residents are noticing consistent issues regarding rodents, specifically rats or mice, they can call 311 to schedule an inspection and take part in the Rodent Extermination Program.

Jim Leether, Manager of Environmental Services with the City of Windsor, says there's many things residents can do as a preventative.

"Just like us they're going to want to be where they feel safe, where they have a food source and water. So, the more you can keep your yards clean, the more you can control your bird feeders, or eliminate them if you're not using them, and make sure your composters are set up properly - you'll really help yourself out with the rodents."

He says the Rodent Extermination Program is a great resource for residents.

"We allow residents to book an appointment with us, we send out city staff to do inspections looking for burrows, and essentially where rats and rodents would live. Once we can confirm that there's burrows, and rats in people's backyards, we set the resident up with an exterminator, a professional exterminator contracted by the city, and then we will bate it for them."

Leether says keeping your garbage tidy will also be a big help.

"It's important to make sure that the bags are tied, you're not throwing loose garbage in your pails as much as you can, and that you're using lids to affixed to the top, or if you have a cart that the lid is in good shape and it can still close. Litter and debris around your yard, piles of wood, firewood, or lumber even, that's where rodents are going to burrow into and find a safe little spot where they can make their nests."

In 2024, the city received 1,410 service requests for their Rodent Extermination Program - where actions were taken in 973 of them.

Residents looking for further information are asked to contact 311.