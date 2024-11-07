TORONTO - The Canadian Psychological Association says the U.S. election has worldwide impact and it's normal for many Canadians to have strong emotions about it — whether they're positive or negative.

Association president Anita Gupta, a clinical psychologist, says if people are feeling anxious or distressed about the results, they may want to take a break from news coverage and social media.

Gupta says some people may be sleep-deprived from staying up late the last couple of nights to follow the latest developments and she suggests prioritizing sleep tonight.

She says simple acts of self-care, including eating well, staying hydrated, going outside or hugging a loved one can make a difference.

Gupta says some people will feel the need to talk about their feelings of anxiety or distress, but others may not be ready yet.

She says anxiety may worsen in some people who were already struggling, and reaching out to friends, family or a mental health professional can be helpful.