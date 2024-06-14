TORONTO - If you're annoyed with the Meta A-I feature that's cropped up on Facebook and Instagram recently, the tech company has bad news for you.

A Meta spokesperson says the feature cannot be disabled.



The feature works like a chatbot where users can search for information like recipes or webpages.



Meta's privacy centre says it saves any messages you send the A-I assistant and details about you so it can "carry on the conversation."



For example, if you share with the A-I feature that you like Italian food, the company says it will save that detail, so if you later ask for restaurant recommendations, it can suggest one that serves Italian food.



Meta says users can ask the A-I to reset itself, which will delete a copy of your messages from its memory and prevent it from using prior information you supplied to shape what it sends to you.