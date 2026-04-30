A public meeting was held in Essex Monday evening to gather feedback for a zoning proposal for a vacant property at 80 County Road 50 in Colchester.

The developer is seeking to build a three-storey mixed-use building, with commercial space at street level, 19 apartments, and a nine-unit motel.

The application also asks for zoning changes to allow the motel, slightly increase building height, and set site-specific parking and setback rules.

The site sits immediately next door to the Grove Motel, which is located just to the west of the proposed development.

Colchester resident Mike Piche told council he supports the project overall, but not the motel portion, adding motel use on the site doesn’t match the town's year-round reality.

"In the winter time there is little or no tourist traffic whatsoever," he said. "Weekends may have a few more cars there. It's a seasonal business that we have and the likelihood of somebody trying to generate enough revenue with another motel in my opinion is not viable."

Ward 1 coun. Joe Garon said he shared concerns about the motel portion of the proposal.

"I think more housing is needed rather than another motel right next to another motel. I can't get behind this," said Garon.

"It's three stories. It should be a two-story apartment building."

Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley said council shouldn’t decide which businesses succeed, and that the market should determine whether another motel can work.

"It becomes a point where we're almost becoming anti-competitive and I think that that's wrong for us to do that," said Shepley.

"I think the market will bear out whether we can support two motels or not, and if that happens then there's options for other commercial growth in that area."

No decisions were made Monday, and the matter will return to a future council meeting for debate and final decision.