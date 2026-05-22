House of Sophrosyne receiving increased funding to expand treatment programs

The Ontario government has announced an increase in permanent, base funding to support day and evening treatment programs at House of Sophrosyne in Windsor.

Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie announced Thursday that the women’s treatment centre will now receive more than $352,000 annually beginning in 2026-27, a $58,884 increase.

The new funding will help improve existing day and evening treatment options to make recovery services available to those who are working or enrolled in secondary or post-secondary education.

On-site childminding services will also be provided to those attending the programs, and a dedicated Grandparents Support Program is being launched to help those who have stepped in to raise the children of adult children battling addiction.

House of Sophrosyne CEO Karen Waddell says this will make a big difference because they get calls all the time from women who want treatment in their programs.

“It’s going to remove such a barrier because, as we know, women want access to programs, but they’re not going to put their children at risk if they don’t have anyone suitable to watch them. Now they will,” she says.

Waddell says they have wait lists for their in-house and community programs.

“To receive base funding, that means we don’t have to worry in a couple of years about what we’re going to do with that program and how we’re going to fund it. Knowing that is going to be there permanently is a huge relief,” she says.

AM800-News-House of Sophrosyne-Andrew Dowie-Karen Waddell.jpg Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie and House of Sophrosyne CEO Karen Waddell. (Rusty Thomson)

Dowie says this funding is part of Ontario’s effort to expand the delivery of addictions treatment programs across the province.

“This announcement here at House of Sophrosyne is one of many, many additional investments that are going to be permanent and ongoing to help those in need. Here, having the residential program, it just helps someone be immersed in kindness and support and find that hope to be able to overcome and get to a better place,” he says.

The House of Sophrosyne, located in the former St. Alexander Elementary School at 5305 Adstoll Ave., offers over 26 beds in a residential treatment setting along with community programs.