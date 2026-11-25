Renovations at the House of Sophrosyne in Fontainebleau are expected to increase overall capacity by 100 people. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Recently completed renovations at the House of Sophrosyne in Windsor will allow the organization to expand addiction treatment services and support more clients.

The treatment centre on Adstoll Avenue showcased its renovated west wing Tuesday after nine months of construction.

Designed with trauma-informed care and safety in mind, the renovated space includes upgraded group rooms, individual counselling areas and improved workspaces for staff.

Karen Waddell, chief executive officer of the House of Sophrosyne, said there remains a significant need for addiction treatment services in Windsor-Essex.

House of Sophrosyne - windsor - nov 2026 Renovations at the House of Sophrosyne in Fontainebleau are expected to increase overall capacity by 100 people. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

“So, to be able to provide some new day treatment programs will reduce wait times for an individual getting help and provide treatment options,” Waddell said.

The expanded facility will allow the organization to serve an additional 100 people annually.

Waddell said one of the most significant additions is a child-minding area for mothers receiving treatment.

“So moms, when they come for their groups, they can leave their children here, and they will be tended to so they can really focus on their recovery programs,” she said.

The completion of the west wing renovation coincides with an expansion of programming that began about a month ago.

New programming will include services tailored to students in secondary and post-secondary education, as well as grandparents caring for grandchildren.

House of Sophrosyne - windsor - nov 2026 John D’Agnolo and Karen Waddell unveiled the new west wing of the House of Sophrosyne on Nov. 24, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Waddell said the additional programs were developed in response to community needs and are funded by the province.

“So, youth and parents of those that their children are impacted by substance use, they may find themselves, where they’re now parenting their grandchildren. So, you know, it’s nice to be able to have some support and some services that they can access,” she said.

In May, the Ontario government announced an increase in annual funding for the House of Sophrosyne to support expanded access to addiction treatment services.

Waddell said the organization’s specialized treatment model attracts clients from beyond Windsor-Essex.

“So we have clients that fly in to access our program because our program is very, very unique. We are women-centred. Women and families we serve, and what we offer is second to none in the community,” she said.

House of Sophrosyne - windsor - nov 2026 Upgrades to the west wing of the House of Sophrosyne include a new childminding room. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

The $3-million renovation project was funded through years of community fundraising efforts.

John D’Agnolo, president of the House of Sophrosyne’s board of directors, said the project is about giving people hope and an opportunity to improve their lives.

“When you’re helping the women that need this so badly. When we watch people that, you know, just need some hope,” D’Agnolo said.

“This is what this is about. This is about hope. Giving people an opportunity to have a future, to make their families better, to make the community better. This is what it’s all about.”

With renovations complete, the organization plans to continue fundraising efforts to support future expansion projects and meet growing demand.

The House of Sophrosyne serves about 1,000 people each year.