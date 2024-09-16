The House of Commons will return for the fall session starting today.

Since the summer break, the federal leader of the New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, announced he was pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the federal Liberal government.

Brian Masse, MP of Windsor West, says it's hard to know what will happen now during this fall session with the Liberal's holding a minority government.

The Conservatives would likely need the support of both the NDP and the Bloc Quebecois to pass any non-confidence motions.

Masse adds there is a lot he wants to get done now that the session is back - including his private members' bill to create a national urban park at Ojibway.

He says everyone will be returning to a more traditional state of minority Parliament.



"When confidence votes come up, in the past we've had the Conservatives either not vote or have a certain amount of members in the Chamber, the Bloc Quebecois has talked about their issues and wanting to get things for Quebec and ourselves, we're still willing to make Parliament work if we can, but we've ended the agreement with the Liberals. So it'll be a traditional return to operations."



Masse says it's hard to know what will happen in this fall session.



"Our approach to Parliament has always been, as New Democrats, is to make it work regardless of who's in power, and try to get things done for Canadians because more importantly that's the issues that we're supposed to deal with: housing, cost of living, corporate greed, and so forth. But at the same time all it takes is a few basic supports that keep Parliament going, so it's just going to be a week-by-week thing, and it's hard to really know."



He adds that he's been working all summer on the Bill for the creation of an Ojibway National Urban Park.



"We have a path going forward, we've been working with the Minister and the Department of Parks and Recreation to find a good solution, and we've actually identified some of the amendments that can be made. They're being supported right now by the other parties, and that's excellent, I've had that support and I expect to hopefully be able to present that case in the Senate."



Masse says that while the supply-and-confidence deal was important to move issues forward such as dental care and pharmacare, it was time to break that agreement.

Parliament has been on summer break since June 19.

The Ontario legislature won't return until October 21.