A house fire in Amherstburg is now under control.

The fire broke out at the home shortly after 4 p.m. in Malden Centre on Durango Avenue.

The Amherstburg Fire Department posted to social media at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday stating that the blaze was under control and that all residents were evacuated safely.

Crews were met with heavy fire conditions upon arrival.

Over 40 personnel are still active on scene.

An investigation into the fire is underway.