A house fire in Amherstburg last week has caused nearly $1-million in damage.

The Amherstburg Fire Department was called to the blaze on Durango Avenue on June 4 shortly after 4 p.m. for a house fire.

Crews were met with heavy fire conditions, and over 40 firefighters were on scene.

The fire has caused $900,000 in damage. No one was injured in the fire.

Through the fire investigation, it was found that the fire had started below the back deck, and that the cause was most likely caused by an electrical failure at the receptacle located below the deck. Due to the damage caused by the blaze, no other ignition source was found.

Amherstburg Fire Chief, Michael Mio, states that the fire had spread quickly and the homeowner had attempted to put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher.

However, once the occupant realized the size and growth of the fire he quickly evacuated his family from the home to a safe location.

Amherstburg Fire states that it's important for families to have an escape plan, and to practice it regularly.