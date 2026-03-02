Damage is pegged at $150,000 following a house fire in Windsor.
Crews were called to the 1600 block of Highland Avenue near Hanna Street East late Sunday afternoon.
Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Smith says there were no injuries, but two adults and an infant were displaced.
Smith says the fire started in the basement when no one was at home, and the cause is considered accidental/electrical.
